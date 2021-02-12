Tlwm Grows Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Tlwm lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 0.4% of Tlwm’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Tlwm’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HON traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $202.23. The stock had a trading volume of 22,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $216.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.93.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. HSBC cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

