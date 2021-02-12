Tixl 24-Hour Volume Tops $3,412.00 (MTXLT)

Tixl (CURRENCY:MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 11th. Tixl has a total market cap of $4.88 billion and approximately $3,412.00 worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tixl has traded 76.9% higher against the dollar. One Tixl token can currently be bought for $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00052225 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.97 or 0.00259213 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00097187 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.96 or 0.00076656 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00083656 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,261.18 or 0.95952297 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00060498 BTC.

About Tixl

Tixl’s total supply is 899,994,671 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,765,824 tokens. The official website for Tixl is tixl.me/executive-summary . Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg . The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Tixl is medium.com/tixlcurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

Tixl Token Trading

