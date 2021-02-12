Tinka Resources Limited (TK.V) (CVE:TK) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.28

Tinka Resources Limited (TK.V) (CVE:TK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 465441 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The stock has a market cap of C$90.30 million and a PE ratio of -33.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.20.

About Tinka Resources Limited (TK.V) (CVE:TK)

Tinka Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of base and precious metals mineral properties in Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company's flagship project owns a 100% interest in the Ayawilca property, which includes 59 granted mining concessions covering an area of 16,917 hectares located in the Department of Pasco, Central Peru.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Tinka Resources Limited (TK.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tinka Resources Limited (TK.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.