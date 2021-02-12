Timber Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TMBR) Shares Up 16%

Shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMBR) shot up 16% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.92 and last traded at $1.88. 11,261,667 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 8,948,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.07.

Timber Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TMBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter.

Timber Pharmaceuticals LLC, a clinical-stage medical dermatology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for treatment of orphan dermatologic diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

