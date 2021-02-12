Thor Explorations Ltd. (THX.V) (CVE:THX) Shares Gap Down to $0.22

Thor Explorations Ltd. (THX.V) (CVE:THX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.22, but opened at $0.20. Thor Explorations Ltd. (THX.V) shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 310,100 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of C$133.60 million and a PE ratio of -21.50.

About Thor Explorations Ltd. (THX.V) (CVE:THX)

Thor Explorations Ltd., a junior natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project that comprises mining and exploration licenses covering an area of 17.2 square kilometers located in Osun State, Nigeria.

