Thomas J. Kester Acquires 120,960 Shares of InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Stock

InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Director Thomas J. Kester bought 120,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.62 per share, with a total value of $74,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NSPR opened at $1.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.41. InspireMD, Inc. has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $1.48.

Get InspireMD alerts:

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 276.89% and a negative return on equity of 110.91%. The company had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that InspireMD, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NSPR. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of InspireMD in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.70 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised InspireMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InspireMD stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of InspireMD worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

InspireMD Company Profile

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

Recommended Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for InspireMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InspireMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.