TheStreet Upgrades Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1.50 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Safe Bulkers from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $1.75 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.78.

NYSE SB opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. Safe Bulkers has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $254.28 million, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average of $1.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 251.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,436 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 38,246 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 10,910 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 26,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 13, 2020, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 9.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,777,000 deadweight tons.

