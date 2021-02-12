TheStreet Upgrades National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NESR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform market weight rating on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, National Energy Services Reunited presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.25.

NESR opened at $12.02 on Wednesday. National Energy Services Reunited has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $12.30. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NESR. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 166.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,584,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,737,000 after acquiring an additional 989,980 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the third quarter worth $1,865,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 22.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,202,000 after buying an additional 246,130 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the second quarter worth $494,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the third quarter worth $438,000. 28.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments: Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; hydraulic fracturing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems; and primary and remedial cementing services.

