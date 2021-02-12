TheStreet Lowers Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LUMN. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lumen Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.41.

LUMN stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.68. 109,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,461,289. Lumen Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Lumen Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $102,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,534.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $887,794,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,139,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,812,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,873,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,656,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

