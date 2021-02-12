THEKEY (TKY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $61,723.00

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One THEKEY token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, THEKEY has traded 45.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. THEKEY has a total market cap of $2.92 million and approximately $61,723.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00011808 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000068 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000436 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005160 BTC.

THEKEY Token Profile

THEKEY is a token. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling THEKEY

THEKEY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

