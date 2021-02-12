The Williams Companies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:WMB)

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 27,212 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 260% compared to the average daily volume of 7,558 call options.

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.78. 271,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,101,532. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Williams Companies has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $22.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 202.56, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.73.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. This is a boost from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 161.62%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on The Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,712,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $426,642,000 after buying an additional 3,264,573 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,740,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $335,647,000 after buying an additional 922,760 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,845,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $213,115,000 after buying an additional 2,011,121 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,593,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,356,000 after buying an additional 787,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,133,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,520,000 after buying an additional 137,011 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

Featured Article: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.