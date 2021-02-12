The Western Union (NYSE:WU) PT Raised to $25.50

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Western Union from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Western Union from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded The Western Union from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Western Union from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Western Union currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.36.

Get The Western Union alerts:

Shares of The Western Union stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.80. The stock had a trading volume of 13,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,840,711. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.32. The Western Union has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $26.60.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Western Union will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a boost from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.02%.

In related news, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $105,396.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,021.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $328,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Western Union by 272.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.