The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Increases Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.235 per share by the credit services provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.
The Western Union has increased its dividend by 28.6% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $23.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $26.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.41 and a 200 day moving average of $22.32.
In other The Western Union news, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $105,396.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,021.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $328,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have issued reports on WU shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Guggenheim raised shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.36.
The Western Union Company Profile
The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.
