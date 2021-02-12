The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Increases Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.235 per share by the credit services provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

The Western Union has increased its dividend by 28.6% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $23.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $26.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.41 and a 200 day moving average of $22.32.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Western Union will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Western Union news, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $105,396.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,021.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $328,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on WU shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Guggenheim raised shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.36.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

