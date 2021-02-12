The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Increased to $210.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.00% from the stock’s previous close.

DIS has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.03.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $190.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.35. The Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $191.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $346.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.07, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.66. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total transaction of $6,223,946.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,255,498.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,087,207 shares of company stock valued at $192,663,358. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

