The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is West Coast Financial LLC’s 8th Largest Position

West Coast Financial LLC reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,479 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up about 2.3% of West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $11,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,575,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,905 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 293.1% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,104,050 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $136,990,000 after purchasing an additional 823,174 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 62.2% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,014,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $249,964,000 after purchasing an additional 772,523 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,367.9% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 735,850 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $91,304,000 after purchasing an additional 685,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 52.9% during the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,801,502 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $223,530,000 after purchasing an additional 623,440 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.23.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total transaction of $41,826,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at $265,785,668.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 9,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total transaction of $1,488,745.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,745.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,087,207 shares of company stock worth $192,663,358 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $190.91 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $191.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.36 billion, a PE ratio of -120.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.35.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.66. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

