The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 227.9% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,099,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,885,000 after acquiring an additional 764,401 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,515,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,445,000 after acquiring an additional 694,581 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 100.7% during the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 283,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,141,000 after acquiring an additional 142,131 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 37.5% during the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 487,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,590,000 after acquiring an additional 133,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,033,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,477,000 after buying an additional 132,876 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Stephens lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.78.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $159.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $162.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. Analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

