The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Shares Down 5.8%

The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) shares were down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.48 and last traded at $15.66. Approximately 2,637,817 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 5,196,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.63.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MIK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Michaels Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Michaels Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The Michaels Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.43.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.97.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. The Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Michaels Companies, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in The Michaels Companies by 107.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in The Michaels Companies during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in The Michaels Companies by 24.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in The Michaels Companies during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Michaels Companies by 506.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579 shares during the last quarter.

The Michaels Companies Company Profile (NASDAQ:MIK)

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

