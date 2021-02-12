The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Shares Down 5.8%

The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) shares were down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.48 and last traded at $15.66. Approximately 2,637,817 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 5,196,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.63.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on MIK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Michaels Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Michaels Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The Michaels Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.43.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.97.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in The Michaels Companies by 107.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in The Michaels Companies during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in The Michaels Companies by 24.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in The Michaels Companies during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Michaels Companies by 506.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579 shares during the last quarter.
The Michaels Companies Company Profile (NASDAQ:MIK)
The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.
