The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Hits New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $36.42 and last traded at $36.29, with a volume of 55533 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.54.

The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.14%.

KHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

In other news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti acquired 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,989,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 181.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 4,335.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.85, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00.

About The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.