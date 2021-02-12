The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

IPG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a c rating to a b+ rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.11.

NYSE IPG traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.54. 38,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,040,710. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $26.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.77.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 15.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 36,733 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 666,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,113,000 after purchasing an additional 11,651 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 31.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,572,000. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

