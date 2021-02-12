The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on March 15th

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the business services provider on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.
The Interpublic Group of Companies has raised its dividend by 41.7% over the last three years.
IPG stock opened at $24.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a twelve month low of $11.63 and a twelve month high of $26.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.77.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on IPG shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.11.
The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile
The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.
Featured Article: Float
Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.