The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on March 15th

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the business services provider on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

The Interpublic Group of Companies has raised its dividend by 41.7% over the last three years.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

IPG stock opened at $24.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a twelve month low of $11.63 and a twelve month high of $26.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.77.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IPG shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.11.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.