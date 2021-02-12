The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €68.00 Price Target for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) has been given a €68.00 ($80.00) price target by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.26% from the company’s previous close.

FME has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.10 ($60.12) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Independent Research set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €71.75 ($84.41).

FME opened at €60.04 ($70.64) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €66.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of €70.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a twelve month high of €81.10 ($95.41). The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

