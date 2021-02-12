The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give (INGA) (AMS:INGA) a €10.70 Price Target

(INGA) (AMS:INGA) received a €10.70 ($12.59) price objective from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

INGA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €8.40 ($9.88) price objective on (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.30 ($10.94) price target on (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €8.40 ($9.88) price target on (INGA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €9.15 ($10.77).

(INGA) has a 12 month low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 12 month high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

