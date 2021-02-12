The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.61% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Estee Lauder have outpaced the industry in the past six months. The company is undertaking robust cost-control measures amid the coronavirus outbreak. Such efforts drove its operating income margin in second-quarter fiscal 2021. Also, the company’s Skin Care business is growing steadily. This along with solid online growth bodes well, especially amid the pandemic. Notably, the company’s sales and earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased year over year in the quarter. Moreover, Estee Lauder has strong presence in emerging markets which insulates it from the macroeconomic headwinds in the matured markets. However, some store closures and reduced traffic in reopened ones are a concern. Also, international travel restrictions have been negatively impacting consumer traffic in most travel retail locations.”

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on EL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $208.00 to $299.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $285.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.48.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $289.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $256.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.45. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $137.01 and a 52 week high of $290.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.78 billion, a PE ratio of 176.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total value of $1,928,325.16. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,804.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.06, for a total value of $488,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,015,146 shares of company stock worth $491,827,782 in the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EL. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 27,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

