The Chemours (NYSE:CC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 2.35%.
NYSE:CC traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.86. The stock had a trading volume of 55,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,517. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.51 and a beta of 2.30. The Chemours has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $29.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.23.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.84%.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded The Chemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on The Chemours in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Chemours from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Chemours from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Chemours presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.27.
The Chemours Company Profile
The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.
