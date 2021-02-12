The Chemours (NYSE:CC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 2.35%.

NYSE:CC traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.86. The stock had a trading volume of 55,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,517. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.51 and a beta of 2.30. The Chemours has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $29.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.84%.

In related news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 153,392 shares of The Chemours stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $4,184,533.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,745 shares in the company, valued at $10,795,923.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded The Chemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on The Chemours in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Chemours from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Chemours from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Chemours presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.27.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

