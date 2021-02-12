The Chemours (NYSE:CC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 2.35%.

The Chemours stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.95. The company had a trading volume of 54,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,517. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.51 and a beta of 2.30. The Chemours has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $29.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Chemours from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Chemours from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on The Chemours in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered The Chemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.27.

In other news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 153,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $4,184,533.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,745 shares in the company, valued at $10,795,923.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

