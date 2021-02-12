The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) PT Raised to $76.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.88% from the company’s previous close.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.92.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

NYSE:SCHW opened at $55.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.24. The company has a market capitalization of $104.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $62.04.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Goldfarb sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $1,501,338.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,453 shares in the company, valued at $304,059.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $2,869,379.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,183,515 shares of company stock worth $60,683,847. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,488,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,171,000 after acquiring an additional 362,024 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 10,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.