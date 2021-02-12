The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) PT Raised to $1,400.00

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its target price boosted by Guggenheim from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Boston Beer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,009.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $835.00 to $996.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. MKM Partners reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,015.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of The Boston Beer from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $932.73.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

SAM opened at $1,124.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $984.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $928.09. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 80.35 and a beta of 0.76. The Boston Beer has a 1 year low of $290.02 and a 1 year high of $1,180.00.

In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $991.14, for a total transaction of $259,678.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $916.18, for a total value of $1,984,445.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,928 shares of company stock worth $41,954,550 over the last 90 days. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in The Boston Beer by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in The Boston Beer by 2.3% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Boston Beer in the third quarter valued at $1,842,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in The Boston Beer in the third quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in The Boston Beer by 2.6% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.