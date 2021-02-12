The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,288 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ballast Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 3.1% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BA traded up $2.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $212.89. 130,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,664,250. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $349.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.11 billion, a PE ratio of -26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.00.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.33) earnings per share. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BA. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.44.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

