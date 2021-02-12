The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note issued on Monday, February 8th. Desjardins analyst D. Young expects that the bank will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2021 earnings at $4.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.34 EPS.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BNS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC upped their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.15.

BNS stock opened at $55.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.26 and its 200 day moving average is $47.17. The stock has a market cap of $67.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $56.59.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNS. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth $29,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth $39,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.676 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.