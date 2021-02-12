The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 560,233 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,392 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $23,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.03.

Shares of BK stock opened at $42.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.61. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $47.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

