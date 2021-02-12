The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of AZEK traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.21. 40,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,242. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.34. The AZEK has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $45.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.35 and its 200 day moving average is $37.07.

In related news, insider Dennis M. Kitchen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $1,382,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,537,897.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $910,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AZEK. Zacks Investment Research cut The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on The AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered The AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The AZEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.06.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

