The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Alkaline Water’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). The Alkaline Water also posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Alkaline Water will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.08) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Alkaline Water.

The Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 million.

WTER stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. The Alkaline Water has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $2.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.34.

About The Alkaline Water

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

