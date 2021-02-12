Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Short Interest Up 394.7% in January

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 394.7% from the January 14th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS:THLLY remained flat at $$18.93 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,775. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.38 and a 200 day moving average of $16.80. Thales has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $21.14.

THLLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Thales from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised Thales from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Thursday. Barclays started coverage on Thales in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Thales from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Thales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.