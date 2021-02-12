Tfo Tdc LLC Reduces Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Tfo Tdc LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,711 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,830 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 0.2% of Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL opened at $135.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.34 and a 200-day moving average of $120.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.45, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.61.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

