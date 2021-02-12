(TFI.TO) (TSE:TFI) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.02 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

(TFI.TO) (TSE:TFI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for (TFI.TO) in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.02 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.81. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for (TFI.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from (TFI.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for (TFI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (TFI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.