TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) PT Raised to C$115.00 at TD Securities

TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$100.00 to C$115.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 15.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TFII. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$90.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$103.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$81.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) lifted their target price on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$75.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$48.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$100.23.

Shares of TFII opened at C$99.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$74.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$64.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11. TFI International Inc. has a 12-month low of C$23.21 and a 12-month high of C$103.28.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

