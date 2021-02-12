Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,984 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $11,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 7,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,507,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,134,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Lam Research by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Lam Research by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

LRCX opened at $572.21 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $181.38 and a twelve month high of $585.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $514.68 and a 200-day moving average of $416.88. The stock has a market cap of $81.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.01 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total transaction of $7,512,098.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total value of $4,691,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,257 shares of company stock worth $14,502,258. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.00.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.