Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 15,662 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,662 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $11,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $10,328,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 16,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $52.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $55.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.19 and a 200-day moving average of $44.10.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $153,706.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,459,815.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,303,387.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 228,574 shares of company stock valued at $11,510,241. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TFC. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Argus raised their target price on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

