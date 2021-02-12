Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,535 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Humana were worth $9,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 322.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 82 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total transaction of $1,963,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total value of $288,903.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,352.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $381.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $404.16 and its 200-day moving average is $409.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.25 and a 52 week high of $474.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $19.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HUM. Stephens upped their price target on Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Humana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.95.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

