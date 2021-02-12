Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,106 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $10,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 163,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 577.8% during the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 3,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 18,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. LNZ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,866,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,591,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $420,450,000 after purchasing an additional 50,495 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on D. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.76.

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D stock opened at $73.06 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $59.60 billion, a PE ratio of -3,653.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.13 and a 200 day moving average of $77.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.43%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.