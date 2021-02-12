Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 35,043 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Trimble were worth $13,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRMB. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Trimble by 390.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Trimble by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Trimble by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.60.

In related news, VP Michael Bank sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total transaction of $354,471.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,600.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 7,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $456,524.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,629.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,667 shares of company stock worth $2,185,362 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $73.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $75.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

