Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Position Cut by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 261,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,439 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.48% of Tetra Tech worth $30,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $134.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.69, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.61 and a 52-week high of $143.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $605.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.67 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 5.81%. Tetra Tech’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.86%.

In related news, SVP Mark A. Rynning sold 1,395 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $175,058.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,619.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 997 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $121,893.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,462,683.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,839 shares of company stock worth $26,402,092 in the last three months. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTEK. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.83.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

