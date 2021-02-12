Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 5.20%.

NYSE:TRNO traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.03. 300,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,831. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.81 and a beta of 0.54. Terreno Realty has a 12 month low of $42.12 and a 12 month high of $64.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.02.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

TRNO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.86.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.