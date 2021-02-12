Terrence G. Schneider Sells 30,000 Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Stock

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $725,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ DGII opened at $23.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Digi International Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $25.60. The company has a market capitalization of $705.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.81.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.16 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Digi International Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

DGII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Digi International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Digi International from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Digi International from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.38.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digi International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 323.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International during the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 8.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

