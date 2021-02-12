Terra (LUNA) Trading Up 107.5% This Week

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 12th. One Terra coin can now be purchased for $5.94 or 0.00012481 BTC on major exchanges. Terra has a total market cap of $2.77 billion and approximately $384.34 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Terra has traded up 107.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00010764 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded 38% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003634 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00009400 BTC.

About Terra

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 975,555,596 coins and its circulating supply is 466,021,159 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money . Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

