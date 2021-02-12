Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) VP Sells $401,900.00 in Stock

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $401,900.00.

Amy George also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 6th, Amy George sold 10,000 shares of Terex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $380,300.00.

Shares of TEX stock opened at $38.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -642.33 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.99. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $40.62.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19. Terex had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TEX shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Terex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.31.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Terex in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Terex by 6,221.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

