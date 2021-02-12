Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Stock Price Down 12.9%

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)’s share price was down 12.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $45.20 and last traded at $46.80. Approximately 7,030,410 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,587,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.76.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TDC shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Teradata from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.30.

The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.36.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Teradata had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.12%. As a group, analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $270,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 292,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,899,328.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hillary Ashton sold 3,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $82,487.37. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,971 shares of company stock worth $757,577. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in Teradata by 207.4% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,671,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,424 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teradata by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 39,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 8,186 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Teradata by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Teradata during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Teradata during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000.

About Teradata (NYSE:TDC)

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

