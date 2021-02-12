TERA (TERA) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.54 Million

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. TERA has a market cap of $3.54 million and approximately $981,302.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TERA has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TERA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TERA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00056144 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $133.41 or 0.00281453 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.01 or 0.00103388 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00076323 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00087637 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,829.40 or 1.07233574 BTC.

TERA Coin Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official website is terafoundation.org . TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

TERA Coin Trading

TERA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TERA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TERA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TERA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TERA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.