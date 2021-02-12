Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.23-0.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.60-4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.75 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.52-4.81 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Shares of THC traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.23. 13,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,923. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -388.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.89. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $52.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $3.62. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 408,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $16,341,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 958,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,339,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $20,345,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,699,527 shares of company stock valued at $69,075,186 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

