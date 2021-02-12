Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.23-0.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.60-4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.75 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to 3.52-4.81 EPS.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.50.
Shares of THC traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.23. 13,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,923. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -388.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.89. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $52.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.34.
In other Tenet Healthcare news, CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 408,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $16,341,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 958,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,339,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $20,345,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,699,527 shares of company stock valued at $69,075,186 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
