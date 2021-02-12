Tenet Healthcare Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on THC. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $50.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.13 and its 200 day moving average is $33.89. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -388.77, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $52.63.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $3.62. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 4.9% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 202,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 137,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,627,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 408,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $16,341,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,339,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marie Quintana sold 2,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total transaction of $100,869.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,471.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,699,527 shares of company stock worth $69,075,186 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

